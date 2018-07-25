Volume of drug tests is a form of discrimination, says Serena Williams

Serena Williams is unhappy at how often she is being selected for drug tests and has voiced her opinion on the matter on social media

Serena Williams has claimed she is being discriminated against and reiterated how unhappy she is at the number of times she has been selected for anti-doping tests.

The Wimbledon runner-up took to Twitter on Tuesday night after she received her latest visit from a tester.

Williams wrote: "And it's that time of the day to get 'randomly' drug tested and only test Serena.

"Out of all the players it's been proven I'm the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so."

In a second message, the 36-year-old added: "But I'm ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I'm excited."

Figures from the United States Anti-Doping Agency show Williams has been tested more than any other tennis player so far in 2018. Individual figures for the athletes tested through the tennis anti-doping programme are published at the end of each year.

It is not the first time the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has complained about feeling discriminated against.

Williams addressed the issue at a media conference ahead of Wimbledon and claimed then she was being "pushed out" of tennis.

It came after it was revealed she was unhappy when a tester refused to leave her house having turned up for a random test outside of her allotted hour.

Williams spoke about how regularly she was being drug tested before her appearance at Wimbledon this summer

Speaking at the All-England Club before the tournament, Williams said: "How is it I'm getting tested five times in June? It's only June, I've been tested five times.

"Tennis has given me so much. It's such an amazing sport. I feel like equality, that's all I've been preaching. If that's testing everyone five times, let's do it.

"It's just about being equal and not centring one person out. Just due to the numbers, it looks like I'm being pushed out."