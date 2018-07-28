Andy Murray returns to Citi Open in Washington as Alexander Zverev defends title

Alexander Zverev is the current Citi Open champion

Following the excitement of Wimbledon, we turn our attention to the hard-court season with the Citi Open in Washington.

Top-seed Alexander Zverev is the current champion and will be joined by British duo Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund, as well as second-seed John Isner and Australian No 1 Nick Kyrgios, to name a few.

The 2018 event gets underway on Monday - live on Sky Sports Arena from 9.30pm - as Murray prepares for only his third tournament of the year, facing world No 77 Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

The former world No 1 underwent hip surgery after injuring himself in January, ruling him out for most of the season, before making a late surge for Wimbledon which was aborted after concerns over five-set matches.

He featured at Queen's Club, where he fell to defeat to Kyrgios in the first round, followed by a wild card entry at the Eastbourne International where he beat Stan Wawrinka but lost to current British No 1 Edmund in round two.

However, after intense training at his base in Miami, Murray is now ready to return.

The Scot will then move on to the Rogers Cup in Toronto, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and then faces a week off before the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year - the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

Murray, who won the US Open in 2012, was seen playing tennis with former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney on Saturday.

