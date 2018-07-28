WATCH: Wayne Rooney takes on Andy Murray at tennis

0:34 Andy Murray and Wayne Rooney play tennis - racket and foot - in Washington DC ahead of the Citi Open Andy Murray and Wayne Rooney play tennis - racket and foot - in Washington DC ahead of the Citi Open

Andy Murray will continue his comeback from injury at next week’s Citi Open in Washington and he was joined by a special visitor.

Wayne Rooney - now based in the US capital with MLS side DC United - joined him for a game of tennis.

Wayne Rooney joined Andy Murray for a game of tennis in Washington DC

The pair enjoyed a few rallies but with Rooney struggling to get the ball over the net at times, they took part in a game off foot tennis instead, with Murray showing his skills off to good effect.

Click on the video above to see them in action.

Watch Murray in action at the Citi Open from Monday - coverage of the opening day begins on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event from 9:30pm.