Tim Henman says Novak Djokovic can be as successful as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Tim Henman says Novak Djokovic has shown he has got what it takes to be as successful as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic won Wimbledon for the fourth time this summer, beating South Africa's Kevin Anderson in straight sets to take his Grand Slam tally to 13.

The Serb endured a tough couple of years as he struggled with an elbow injury.

His form declined and he took a six-month break in 2017 to try and recover before undergoing surgery earlier this year. The world No 10 also spoke of the 'mental hurdles' he had to overcome.

Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon title beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets

Djokovic is fourth when it comes to most men's singles Grand Slams but still has a way to go to match Rafael Nadal's 17 titles and Roger Federer - who holds the record with 20.

But Djokovic beat Nadal in the semi-finals at Wimbledon and Henman believes the Serb can catch them.

"He's got a chance. He's had a difficult two years, a few issues on and off the court," the former British No 1 said.

"He had elbow surgery earlier this year and looked like he was struggling with the confidence in his game but the last three months he's really been moving in the right direction.

"The way he played at Queens - he had match point in the final against Marin Cilic and I felt that he was going to be a (Wimbledon) contender.

Roger Federer is the most successful men's singles player with 20 Grand Slams

"As he went through Wimbledon he got better and better. He had a good win over Kyle Edmund in the third round and then built from that.

"His match against Nadal was one of the best matches I've commentated on ever and then by the time he got through to the final he was going to be clear favourite against Anderson.

"Not only with the history of their match-ups but also Anderson playing 11 hours for two matches. It's a great performance from him."