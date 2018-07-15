Novak Djokovic beats Kevin Anderson for fourth Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon title and 13th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic outclassed a fatigued Kevin Anderson to claim his fourth Wimbledon title and the 13th Grand Slam of his career on Sunday.

Djokovic wrapped up a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3) success on a sun-baked Centre Court to end a 25-month barren run at the majors.

"It feels amazing because for the first time in my life I have someone screaming 'Daddy Daddy'," Djokovic said on court as he cradled the trophy with son Stefan having joined the rest of his family and entourage.

"This was my first grand slam final in a couple of years and there is no better place in the world to make a comeback. This is a sacred place for the world of tennis.

"I always dreamed of holding this trophy as a young boy, starting to play tennis, and this is very, very special."

Djokovic made just one unforced error as he raced through the first set in just 29 minutes.

Both men were involved in epic semi-finals with Anderson being kept on court for almost 11 hours during his last two wins over defending champion Roger Federer and John Isner, while Djokovic defeated world No 1 Rafael Nadal in the fifth-longest match in history at the All England Club.

Djokovic enjoyed a "double portion" of Centre Court grass, his now-traditional post-match treat

But from the moment Anderson double-faulted to lose the opening game, the 32-year-old was firmly on the back foot.

Djokovic, who had not lost to the South African since their first meeting in the second round of the Miami Open 10 years ago, broke again in the fifth game before wrapping up the set.

Did you know... Djokovic becomes the lowest-ranked man to win the Wimbledon title since No 125 Goran Ivanisevic in 2001 and the lowest-ranked man to win a Grand Slam title since No 44 Gaston Gaudio won the French Open in 2004.

US Open finalist Anderson called the trainer and began receiving treatment on his right arm at the conclusion of the set and his luck was not in as Djokovic broke again at the start of the second.

Kevin Anderson was bidding to become the 15th men's singles Grand Slam champion in history

Anderson, bidding to become the first South African man to lift the trophy, struggled to get his strongest weapon firing, and was unable to win a baseline exchange against Djokovic, who was putting on a masterclass in his fifth Wimbledon final.

After Djokovic had broken twice, Anderson earned his first break point of the match at 2-5 in the second set but Djokovic's defence was unbreakable before he successfully closed out the set to double his lead.

Djokovic, 31, was forced to save five set points as he forced the eighth seed into a tie-breaker and the Serb quickly stamped his foot down and did not yield after two hours and 18 minutes of action before pointing his finger at the sky and then taking his now customary bite of the Centre Court grass.

Anderson v Djokovic: Match Stats Anderson Match Stats Djokovic 10 Aces 6 5 Double faults 4 69% 1st serve win percentage 72% 48% 2nd serve win percentage 65% 0/7 Break points won 4/4 26 Winners 20 32 Unforced errors 13 74 Total points won 100

