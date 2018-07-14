Kevin Anderson calls for fifth-set rethink after marathon Wimbledon semi-final win

Kevin Anderson will player either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final

Kevin Anderson has called for a change in the format of final sets in men's Grand Slam matches after a record-breaking Wimbledon win over John Isner.

Anderson beat John Isner 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 26-24 in six hours and 36 minutes, making him the first South African man to reach the Wimbledon final for 97 years.

But Anderson has little time to rest his aching body before facing either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

And he made it clear Grand Slam tournament organisers should consider a rule change - perhaps introducing a tie-break at 12-12 - to make the deciding set of five-set matches less gruelling.

"I hope this is a sign for Grand Slams to change. For us to be out there for that length of time. I really hope we can look at this, because at the end you don't feel great," Anderson said.

"Just playing like that in those conditions was tough on both of us.

"I don't really know what to say right now, playing like that in those conditions was really tough for the both of us," he added.

John Isner now holds the record for the longest and second longest ever matches at a Grand Slam

"It feels like it's a draw but somebody has to win. John's a great guy. I really feel for him.

"I don't know how you can take it playing for so long and coming out the wrong side.

"I apologise if I'm not more excited right now. At the end you don't even feel that great out there, but at the same time I'm through to the final."

Friday's contest was the longest semi-final ever played at Wimbledon, surpassing the four hours 44 minutes it took Djokovic to beat Juan Martin del Potro in 2013.

It was also the second longest match at a Slam, beating the six hours and 33 minutes which Fabrice Santoro spent seeing off Arnaud Clement in the 2004 French Open.

