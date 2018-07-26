Andy Murray handed wild card into Cincinnati event

Andy Murray beat Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne but then lost to fellow Brit Kyle Edmund

Andy Murray has been given a wild card into the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, live on Sky Sports, next month.

The three-time Grand Slam winner and former World No 1 is set for a busy spell as he continues his comeback after hip surgery.

The 31-year-old is due to play only his third tournament of the year at the Citi Open in Washington next week.

He will then move on to the Rogers Cup in Toronto, and the Cincinnati wild card means he will compete for three weeks in a row, before a week's break ahead of the US Open.

Murray won the Cincinnati event in 2008 and 2011, and he joins former women's champion Victoria Azarenka in being awarded a wild card for the tournament, which begins on August 11.

Tournament Director Andre Silva said on wsopen.com: "The resumes for Vika (Azarenka) and Andy really speak for themselves.

"I think many tennis fans are eager to see each of them back on the court, and we are pleased to offer them both wild cards to play the Western & Southern Open."

Murray sat out Wimbledon this year, feeling he was not ready for five-set matches

Murray made his return following almost a year out at Queen's Club last month, where he lost to Nick Kyrgios, and then played at Eastbourne, beating Stan Wawrinka in the first round before losing to Kyle Edmund.

However, Murray decided not to play at Wimbledon, after deciding he was not ready to play best-of-five-set tennis.

Murray's ranking has plummeted to 838 due to his lack of activity but he can enter tournaments using his protected ranking of one.