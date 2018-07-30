Andy Murray looking forward to climbing world rankings

1:04 Andy Murray is aiming to stay healthy following injury Andy Murray is aiming to stay healthy following injury

Andy Murray says he is hoping to progress up the world rankings as he steps up his comeback after injury in the coming weeks.

Murray was unable to bid for a third Wimbledon title but has a busy schedule planned on the US hard courts, starting this week in Washington.

He plays Mackenzie McDonald on Monday night - live on Sky Sports - and will be hoping for a decent run at the event - the three-time Grand Slam champion having slipped to a lowly 832 in the world rankings.

Murray told Sky Sports: "It is obviously not where I would want to be ranking-wise but the good thing is, when you are up at the top of the game, it is not easy just to move up one spot.

"If I win a couple of matches here, I could move up 300, 400 spots in a week, which is nice.

"Hopefully I can get back up quickly but it sort of feels like I am starting from scratch again. Obviously I have not been in that position since I was 18.

"It is going to be hard but it should be fun."

Having been out since Wimbledon last year, Murray returned to action at Queen's and Eastbourne earlier this summer.

Asked if he had considered retiring while he struggled with a hip problem, Murray said: "I was not thinking of hanging the rackets up, I always planned and wanted to come back.

Murray opted to sit out Wimbledon this year

"You do think about 'what if I can't come back, what if this is the end?' and think about what you are going to do with yourself.

"I have been playing tennis my whole life. This is all I have known, so it will be a big change when I do stop, but I always felt like I would be able to come back."

