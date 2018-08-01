Sky Live: Andy Murray v Kyle Edmund in the Washington Open

1:59 Highlights of Andy Murray's win over Mackenzie MacDonald Highlights of Andy Murray's win over Mackenzie MacDonald

Former British No 1 Andy Murray will play his successor Kyle Edmund on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

The British duo will lock horns in the second round of the Washington Open - from 9:30pm on Sky Sports Arena - as Murray's comeback from a career-threatening injury gathers pace.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray is now the world No 832 owing to a hip problem which has kept him out since Wimbledon 2017 - he has played four matches since, and was forced to skip Wimbledon this summer.

Did Murray consider retirement?

In his place, Davis Cup team-mate Edmund has risen to prominence and is now the No 18-ranked player in the world and Britain's No 1.

Murray and Edmund have already played once this summer - they met in Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon, and Edmund won in straight sets.

Murray's first match since losing to Edmund was in Washington on Monday night when he beat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6 6-4 7-5.

Murray told Sky Sports this week: "If I win a couple of matches here, I could move up 300, 400 spots in a week, which is nice.

"Hopefully I can get back up quickly but it sort of feels like I am starting from scratch again. Obviously I have not been in that position since I was 18.

"It is going to be hard but it should be fun."

Watch Andy Murray play his fellow Brit Kyle Edmund live on Sky Sports Arena from 9:30pm on Wednesday.