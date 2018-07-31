Andy Murray to play China Open in October following return from injury

Andy Murray celebrates winning a point against Mackenzie McDonald

Andy Murray has signed up to play the China Open in October having returned to professional tennis in Washington on Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion defeated Mackenzie McDonald 3-6 6-4 7-5 at the Citi Open and is now adding more tournaments to his schedule as he builds up his return from hip surgery.

Murray will play fellow Brit Kyle Edmund in the second round, only his fifth match since January, having registered his first hard-court victory since February 2017 against American world No 80 McDonald.

The Scot will play Masters events in Toronto and Cincinnati prior to the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open in August, and will take part in the China Open beginning on October 1.

Murray won the title in Beijing on his last visit in 2016, part of a run of five successive tournament victories that propelled him to world No 1.

