Andy Murray v Marius Copil is live on Sky Sports

Andy Murray's return to the sharp end of tennis continues on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 9.30pm.

Murray meets Romania's Marius Copil in the third round of the Citi Open in Washington, 24 hours after beating his successor as the British No 1, Kyle Edmund.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray entered the week ranked at No 832 in the world owing to the hip injury that has plagued him since last year's Wimbledon.

But beating Edmund on Wednesday in three sets, in just his fifth match of 2018, represents Murray's best moment since his injury nightmare began.

Alexander Zverev

Brothers Alexander and Mischa Zverev are to oppose each other for the first time, before Murray's match.

Alexander, the younger of the siblings, is the world No 3, top seed in the tournament and one of the hottest up-and-coming properties in the sport. Mischa, nine years older at 30, is ranked at No 42.

Watch the Citi Open in Washington, featuring Zverev v Zverev then Murray v Copil, from 9:30pm live on Sky Sports Arena.