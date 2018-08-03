Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray among star-studded Rogers Cup field

Novak Djokovic returns to the hard courts having won Wimbledon in July

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and world No 1 Rafael Nadal are among the stars at this year's Rogers Cup, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Returning British favourite Andy Murray joins the pair in Canada, playing only his fourth tournament since hip surgery in January, along with world No 3 Alexander Zverev and Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson.

Grand Slam winners Juan Martin del Potro and Marin Cilic will feature as will ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov, although Roger Federer has withdrawn through scheduling issues, with the tournament starting on Monday, August 6.

John Isner, who has been tipped for success in the hard-court season, makes the trip to Toronto as does 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and entertaining Australian No 1 Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal is this year's top seed at the Masters 1000 event while Zverev, who won the Rogers Cup last year by beating Federer 6-3 6-4 in the final, is second.

7:10 Andy Murray is currently taking part in his third tournament since January at the Citi Open in Washington - watch highlights of his win over Marius Copil here! Andy Murray is currently taking part in his third tournament since January at the Citi Open in Washington - watch highlights of his win over Marius Copil here!

British No 2 Cameron Norrie - who progressed to his second-successive semi-final on the ATP Tour at the Los Cabos Open on Friday - is due to take part in Rogers Cup qualifying while in the women's draw, British No 1 Johanna Konta is absent.

Serena Williams is present and joins top-seed Simona Halep, recent Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber, defending champion Elina Svitolina as well as Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens to name a few.

The Toronto-based tournament will begin on the conclusion of the Citi Open in Washington - which is also live on Sky Sports Arena - and is followed by the Cincinnati Masters on August 13, while the final Grand Slam of the year - the US Open at Flushing Meadows - starts on August 27.

