Fabio Fognini stuns Juan Martin del Potro to win Los Cabos Open

Fabio Fognini has won three ATP Tour titles in 2018

Fabio Fognini captured his first hard-court title on Saturday, surprising Juan Martin del Potro 6-4 6-2 in the Los Cabos Open final.

It is the Italian's eighth ATP Tour victory but his first on the hard courts with all of his previous tournament victories coming on clay.

The win helps validate a career-best season for Fognini, recording his third title of 2018, alongside trophies in Sao Paulo and Bastad.

The 31-year-old, who eliminated British No 2 Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals, is projected to rise one spot in the new world rankings on Monday to No 14.

Del Potro had won their only previous meeting in 2015 in Australia and was going for his second title in Mexico this year, having also won the Mexican Open in March.

After dropping the first three games, Fognini fought back and used his forehand to push Argentina's Del Potro behind the baseline.

Del Potro started to come unglued and Fognini was returning everything into play as he went on to win 12 of the final 15 games of the match.

