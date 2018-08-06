Laver Cup: Rivalry is coming to Sky Sports in September

0:29 Laver Cup: Rivalry is coming Laver Cup: Rivalry is coming

The Laver Cup will be returning to Sky Sports in September with the world's very best players taking to the court in Chicago for this very special team event.

The Laver Cup is a three-day tournament pitting a team of six of the best tennis players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world and will take place at the United Center, Chicago, from September 21-23.

The inaugural tournament took place in Prague in September last year which Team Europe won 15-9 in a thrilling conclusion.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will play for Team Europe, captained by the legendary Bjorn Borg.

Nick Kyrgios, Juan Martin del Potro, John Isner, Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman have all been confirmed for John McEnroe's Team World.

