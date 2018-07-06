Wimbledon champion conqueror Alison Van Uytvanck proud to have gone public

Alison Van Uytvanck shocked defending Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza

Wimbledon's champion conqueror Alison Van Uytvanck has revealed she feels "free" off the court after coming out.

The Belgian announced in March during a television interview that she was in a same-sex relationship with compatriot and fellow tennis professional Greet Minnen.

They had previously made no secret of their bond on social media.

And Van Uytvanck, who stunned defending champion Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon on Thursday evening, is proud she and Minnen have gone public.

"We just decided to not make it personal and not keep it for ourselves, because I'm happy anyway if it is with a woman or a man," the 24-year-old said.

"I just feel like we don't have to be ashamed of this, and that's why I also want to be free.

"I mean, I'm not sick. I don't have a disease. I just feel like it's good that I could come out as a gay person."

Muguruza become the fifth player of the top six women's seeds to perish within the first four days of Wimbledon

Van Uytvanck earned a first victory over a top 10 player in seeing off Muguruza 5-7 6-2 6-1 in arguably the biggest shock yet at this year's championships.

The second-round match was played last on Court Two, and Muguruza hinted she was not entirely happy with the scheduling. The Spaniard may have thought her status warranted a bigger court, but resisted saying so.

"There's nothing I can do. I mean, that's what they decided," Muguruza said. "I follow the schedule. Of course, I wanted to play in bigger courts. It's always my preference.

"But to say something now makes no sense. It's just what it is. That's it. I played my match. It's a good court, but... of course, bigger courts are nicer."

Van Uytvanck plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the third round on Saturday.

