Kyle Edmund hoping to avoid clashing with England's crunch World Cup quarter-final

Kyle Edmund (R) hopes his game with Novak Djokovic will not clash with England on Saturday

Kyle Edmund is hoping Wimbledon bosses will be kind to him with the match scheduling due to the fact that he could face Novak Djokovic the same time as England's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

Edmund is the last Brit standing in the Wimbledon singles' draw having successfully secured his place in the third round with an impressive performance against American Bradley Klahn on Thursday.

The 23-year-old's win set up a tantalising clash with former world No 1 Djokovic on Saturday.

But with England's World Cup quarter-final clash against Sweden.set to kick-off at 3pm, Edmund is hoping his own match will be moved.

The Australian Open semi-finalist is desperate that Gareth Southgate's men will not clash with the biggest match of his Wimbledon career.

England boss Gareth Southgate will be hoping the Three Lions can roar to victory against Sweden

He said of the Wimbledon scheduling: "I don't know who does it, but I am sure they will factor it in.

"I don't mind either way, obviously I am a tennis player, so I am here to do my job first.

"Hopefully it will be a success for both of us, England and myself."

Edmund added: "It will just be interesting to hopefully get to watch the match."

We have Wimbledon covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis then click through to our dedicated section skysports.com/tennis/wimbledon. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

Our next tennis action comes from the German Open in Hamburg. Watch the action live on Sky Sports Arena from Monday, July 23 from 10am.

Never miss the big kick-off or have to deal with interrupted games or low-quality streams with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass this summer. You'll get exclusive coverage of the 147th Open from Carnoustie, The Ryder Cup, ATP Tour, World Darts Matchplay, and loads more starting from just £7.99. No contract.