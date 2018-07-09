Rafael Nadal reaches quarter-finals of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal eased through against Jiri Vesely at Wimbledon

Two-time champion Rafael Nadal comfortably overcame Jiri Vesely to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time since he finished runner-up in 2011.

The world No 1 proved a quality act against Czech big-hitter Vesely as he swept to a 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory on Monday.

Vesely, the world No 93, had never got beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam, and never looked like causing the Spaniard too many problems.

The win for Nadal over his fellow left-hander handed him a 35th career Grand Slam quarter-final berth against fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro or unseeded Gilles Simon.

Del Potro and Simon will have to return on Tuesday to complete their fourth round encounter after their match was suspended for bad light after the French player had won the third set to remain in contention.

"Of course, it is important for me to be in these quarter-finals. It is true it has been a while since I have been in that position," Nadal said.

"But when I come here, I come here thinking that I can do a good result, no? If not, probably I would not be here.

"When I arrive here, my goal is to do the things the right way, to try to give me chances to compete well. Sometimes things work better, sometimes not so good."

Wimbledon Men's Singles - Quarter-finals Roger Federer (1) v Kevin Anderson (8) Milos Raonic (13) v John Isner (9) Novak Djokovic (12) v Kei Nishikori (24) Juan Martin del Potro (5) or Gilles Simon v Rafael Nadal (2)

Nadal, who has made the transition from clay to grass look easy, moved immaculately across the court with Vesely unable to cope with his ball striking as he nailed 37 winners while making 12 unforced errors in a one-sided match.

The 32-year-old also successfully reached his fourth straight Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time since he made 11 consecutive major appearances between 2009 and 2012.

Kei Nishikori became the first Japanese man to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club since Shuzo Matsuoka.

Kei Nishikori has now reached the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams

The 24th seed lost the first set against Ernests Gulbis but won back-to-back tiebreaks before easing through the fourth set against the Latvian qualifier for a 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 win.

Nishikori will now face three-time champion Novak Djokovic, who recovered from being broken in the opening game of the match to ease past Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-2 6-2.

Former finalist Milos Raonic reached the last eight with a four-set victory against American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald.

The Canadian, seeded 13th, is rebuilding his confidence after suffering from injuries but looked in good form during his 6-3 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 victory.

He will next face another big-server in ninth-seed John Isner, who secured his maiden Wimbledon quarter-final appearance.

John Isner could meet Roger Federer in the semi-finals

Isner needed two tiebreaks to end the run of Greek hope Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded 31st, with a 6-4 7-6 (10-8) 7-6 (7-4).

