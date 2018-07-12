Serena Williams to face Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon Ladies' final

Serena Williams is chasing her eighth Wimbledon singles title

Serena Williams remains on course for her eighth Wimbledon singles title after setting up a final against Germany's Angelique Kerber.

The 36-year-old Williams reached her 10th final at the All England Club in just her 13th match since giving birth to daughter Olympia last year.

She also extended her impressive winning record in Wimbledon semi-finals to 10-1 with an impressive 6-2 6-4 victory over Julia Goerges.

"I literally didn't expect to do this well in my fourth tournament back," said Williams, who booked a spot in her 30th Grand Slam final.

"It's not inevitable for me to be playing like this. I had multiple surgeries and nearly didn't make it when I gave birth. I'm enjoying every moment."

The American had never dropped a set in her previous three meetings with Goerges and broke in the sixth game to claim the opening set.

Did you know... At 181st in the world, Williams, who gave birth to her daughter 10 months ago, is the lowest ranked player to reach the women's final.

Goerges hit more winners than Williams but ultimately lost

Goerges then clawed her way back from 2-5 to 4-5, breaking the Williams serve for the only time in the match in the ninth game. But the German 13th seed was broken again in the final game and, although she hit 20 winners to 16 for Williams, there was no doubt who was the superior player.

The win extended Williams' unbeaten run at Wimbledon to 20 matches dating back to a third-round loss against Alize Cornet in 2014.

Williams will equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Slam titles if she stages a repeat of the 2016 final, when she defeated Kerber.

Angelique Kerber reached her second Wimbledon final

Kerber, the 2016 Australian and US Open champion, reached her second Wimbledon final after easing past Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3.

The 21-year-old Latvian dropped a set for the first time in this year's tournament as she committed 19 unforced errors.

Kerber, the German 11th seed, took control on Centre Court, breaking serve twice to claim the opening set 6-3 in 34 minutes.

Kerber, 30, accelerated into a comfortable 5-1 in the second before Ostapenko clawed back a couple of games by landing some big blows, but the German nipped the recovery in the bud to get the job done in 68 minutes and reach her fourth major final.

