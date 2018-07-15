Novak Djokovic hails Wimbledon win over Kevin Anderson as 'very, very special'

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic hailed his fourth Wimbledon success as "very, very special" after the former world No 1 beat a weary Kevin Anderson in Sunday's final.

Djokovic was disconsolate and injured when he retired from Wimbledon a year ago, quitting during his quarter-final because of a painful right elbow that would need surgery.

He was so dispirited by his surprise exit at the French Open last month that he vowed, in the heat of the moment, to skip the grass-court season.

But he returned, back to his best as Wimbledon's champion for the fourth time, as well as ending his Grand Slam drought which lasted over two years by seeing off the eighth seed, South African Anderson, 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3).

Speaking of the difficulties he has had in regaining top form and fighting back from his elbow problem, Djokovic said: "It's easy to talk now but I had to really trust in the process.

"I had to trust in myself and I owe a great thanks to my team, everyone that's been supporting me in the last couple of years that haven't been that easy.

I always dreamed of holding this trophy as a young boy, starting to play tennis, and this is very, very special. Novak Djokovic

"I had surgery and was absent from the tour for six months and faced this severe injury for the first time - I had many moments of doubt and I didn't know if I could come back to the level to compete.

"This was my first Grand Slam final in a couple of years and there is no better place in the world to make a comeback. This is a sacred place for the world of tennis.

"I always dreamed of holding this trophy as a young boy, starting to play tennis, and this is very, very special."

