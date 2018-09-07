Serena Williams' US Open run is 'truly remarkable', says Tiger Woods

Serena Williams defeated Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets on Friday

Tiger Woods says Serena Williams' run to the US Open final is "truly remarkable" and revealed the pair "talk quite a bit".

Woods, a 14-time major golf champion, was a runner-up at August's PGA Championship in his comeback season while tennis star Williams has advanced to the US Open final a year after giving birth to her daughter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play Japan's Naomi Osaka on Saturday having defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-0.

"Serena and I talk quite a bit but what she is doing is just truly remarkable," Woods said of his American compatriot.

"Having a child and having all the duties of a mother and trying to come back and trying to play at the elite level and she's doing it. That's back-to-back finals. That's pretty impressive."

Woods also supported a new advertisement by his sponsor, Nike, that featured Colin Kaepernick, who has been unable to find an NFL job since launching the anthem-kneeling protest movement in 2016.

Nike selected Kaepernick to star in commercials for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" slogan.

The campaign, which made its television debut during the NFL season opener Thursday, has been greeted with videos of shoe burning and complaints from US President Donald Trump.

Woods has enjoyed a remarkable return to form since his comeback

But the advert has the backing of many top athletes, Williams and NBA superstar LeBron James appearing in the video, and the message drew praise from Woods.

"I think Nike is trying to get out ahead of it and trying to do something special and I think they've done that," Woods said. "It's a beautiful spot and pretty powerful people in the spot."

Asked if he was consulted or contacted regarding the release of the Nike advertising campaign, Woods said he knew nothing about it.

"They did not tell me it was coming," he said. "When corporate does things that are outside of golf and outside of my realm, that's what they do."

