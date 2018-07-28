Whyte vs Parker: Anthony Fowler irons out Craig O'Brien to extend unbeaten record

Fowler now wants a major title shot after a clinical victory

Anthony Fowler produced a vicious knockout of Craig O'Brien after a dominant performance in London.

A stunning left hook from the Merseysider flattened fellow unbeaten fighter O'Brien at the beginning of the sixth round forcing the referee to wave off the contest immediately.

Fowler, who had worked at a relentless pace up to then, intent on hammering away to the body, notched up the seventh win in his professional career and now wants a major title shot.

'The Machine' lived up to his alias from the off, going on the hunt to stalk his man down, sending in vicious blows to the midriff area.

That set the precedent for the contest as the Rio 2016 Olympian only grew in confidence from there, two thudding left hooks in the third and fourth landing flush upstairs.

O'Brien valiantly stood up to the punches reigning on him but the fifth saw him forced into survival mode before the imminent final blow.

Speaking after the victory, Fowler said: "I didn't care about the head shots because I was hitting his body, and I knew the shot would come.

"After one round he started to wilt. I knew I was hurting him.

"Next three fights - Scott Fitzgerald, Commonwealth title, then Ted Cheeseman!"

Earlier in the night, light-heavyweight Frank Buglioni returned to winning ways after a technical stoppage of Emmanuel Feuzeu.

Buglioni improves his record to 21-3-1

'Wise Guy', the former British champion, dominated his tough Cameroonian opponent, showcasing sharp combinations and eye-catching uppercuts throughout, before Feuzeu withdrew from the contest with an injury after six rounds.

There were also wins on the undercard for London cruiserweight duo Richard Riakporhe and Charlie Duffield.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn and Nick Webb vs David Allen all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

