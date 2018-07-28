Whyte vs Parker: Dave Allen knocks out Nick Webb

Dave Allen flattened Nick Webb with an overhand right to record an impressive knockout win on Saturday at The O2.

'The White Rhino' Allen, back in the ring just a month after being stopped by Tony Yoka in Paris, had threatened to take a hiatus from boxing if he lost again - but emphatically returned to the win column in the fourth round.

The morale-boosting victory was in an eliminator for the British heavyweight title, held by Hughie Fury, and was a career-best result for Allen, who had previously battled Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz and had two ill-fated meetings with Lenroy Thomas.

Allen sent his previously unbeaten foe flying backwards at the fight's conclusion after landing a flush punch - Webb could not get up, and was rescued by his corner-men and the referee.

Allen (14-4-2) had only won four of his previous nine fights so started cautiously, aware of his opponent's 10 knockouts from 12 previous wins. He already had a reddened face mid-way through the second round courtesy of Webb's slugging.

Allen was banking on his bulkier rival eventually tiring but his own output was low, and Webb had the first three rounds his own way.

But Doncaster's Allen burst into life towards the end of the fourth - landing an overhand right that visibly hurt Webb. Moments later, an identical punch floored Webb and ended the fight.

"That was a life-changing moment. That was worth everything," Allen said afterwards.

"I want to thank everyone, and I would thank them all individually, but the big thank you must be to myself for being who I am!

"I am never going to be world champion but I knew I could compete at this level."

