WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar to be stripped of Universal title?

Brock Lesnar could be stripped of the WWE Universal title on tonight's Raw if he does not agree to a defence at SummerSlam.

At Extreme Rules, Raw general manager Kurt Angle gave Lesnar a clear ultimatum - show up on Raw or agree to terms for a future Universal title match.

Failure to comply will result in Lesnar forfeiting his crown so will The Beast choose to answer the call or lose Monday Night Raw's top title?

Lesnar appeared in a UFC ring 10 days ago to lay down a challenge to heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and spark speculation that he could soon be leaving WWE.

That exit could take a step closer to becoming a reality if he decides to once again no-show WWE's flagship show.

Bobby Lashley scored a huge win over Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules - could he be in line to face Brock Lesnar?

Will Lashley step forward to challenge?

If Lesnar is to have a match booked for SummerSlam, the next question concerns his opponent.

Bobby Lashley has a strong case to be next in line for a title shot, having vanquished Roman Reigns - Lesnar's most recent challenger - at Extreme Rules to cement his place at the top of the card.

But there will be others. Braun Strowman scored a decisive victory over Kevin Owens on Sunday night and still possesses the Money In The Bank briefcase.

Finn Balor also picked up a good win, and Seth Rollins lost his rematch with Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental title, so will need a new target on which to place his focus.

Bayley twice threw former friend Sasha Banks into the steel ring steps two weeks ago, but the pair have since been to counselling

Is Bayley and Banks' counselling over?

Last week's Raw saw only a very fleeting glimpse of Sasha Banks and Bayley's latest counselling session, with Dr Shelby nowhere to be seen.

Neither competitor had a match at Extreme Rules and so are we to assume that their differences have now been completely ironed out?

Or will the on-off friendship remain very much off, leading to an explosion of violence tonight?