Win a trip to WWE SummerSlam with our exclusive competition!
Last Updated: 13/07/18 11:13am
Sky Sports has teamed up with WWE to give one lucky person and a friend the chance to win a trip to see SummerSlam.
You could win the trip of a lifetime for two people to New York including tickets to SummerSlam, three nights' four-star hotel accommodation, and $500 spending money.
The women's evolution continues to break new barriers in WWE - and several of its finest moments have come during the biggest sports entertainment extravaganza of the summer.
We want to know which of these iconic SummerSlam moments you rate the highest - and if your selection is the same as that of our special guest judge, you will be entered into the draw to win a trip to this year's event in New York!
Full itinerary below:
- Two tickets to SummerSlam 2018
- Return flights from London to New York (including taxes, fees and one item of checked luggage per person)
- Return private airport transfers in New York
- Three nights' hotel accommodation in New York, with a four-star rating
- $500 spending money
- Travel insurance
For your chance to win, pick your favourite women's division SummerSlam moment from the selection below:
Competition closes at 11.59pm, July 27, 2018
To enter you must be aged 18 or over. At least one traveller must be aged 21 or over. Where any travellers are aged under 18, they must have prior parental or guardian permission.
You can watch SummerSlam live on Sky Sports Box Office on August 19!