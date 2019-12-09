WWE Raw: AJ Styles to get United States title shot against Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio's United States title is on the line against AJ Styles on Sky Sports tonight

AJ Styles returns to the hunt for championship gold on tonight's Raw when he takes on United States title-holder Rey Mysterio.

Styles' world got turned upside down when Mysterio relieved him of the belt - albeit with a little help from Randy Orton - but the former WWE champion gets the chance to immediately regain the gold.

Following his victory in last Monday's six-man tag-team main event, Styles has been named the first challenger to Mysterio's reign, giving him the chance to ensure The Ultimate Underdog's second stint with the title ends just as quickly as his first.

Live WWE Late Night Raw Live on

Mysterio has been in great form since his son Dominik convinced him not to retire a few months ago; the odd loss aside, notably to Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, he's been a near-constant source of dominance ever since.

Orton could still be lurking on the periphery - though given The OC has never had a problem interfering on Styles' behalf, the odds could be evened on both sides.

Rusev and Lana's marriage will officially end on tonight's Raw

Rusev and Lana to divorce on Raw

Several couples have tied the knot with wedding ceremonies at various WWE events but Rusev and Lana will achieve the rare distinction of divorcing each other on tonight's show.

After weeks of psychological warfare, marital strife, some on-screen 'romance', restraining orders and arrests, the pair will finally make their separation legally official.

The agreement will - in theory - give Lana the freedom to continue her relationship with Bobby Lashley as much as she likes, while Rusev can start his own life anew free from his less-than-blessed union. In theory...

Samoa Joe is in the Raw commentary booth as he recovers from a thumb injury

Samoa Joe to line up on commentary

Samoa Joe will be in the commentary booth tonight after being chosen to round out the Raw announce team while Dio Maddin pursues an in-ring return.

Joe will fill the role as he recovers from a thumb injury and does so on the back of high praise for a strong performance filling in for Maddin last week.

Maddin still aspires to become an in-ring competitor and is headed back to the Performance Center to chase his dream. He had not appeared on Raw since Brock Lesnar sent him crashing through the announce table during a brutal attack.