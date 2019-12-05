WWE News

Home

LISTEN: Lock Up - weekly WWE review

Last Updated: 05/12/19 10:09am

The Lock Up team are back to break down another wild week in the world of WWE wrestling.

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up crew make a long overdue return to the inner sanctum for their weekly offering of sports entertainment-related mayhem with plenty of hilarious bants thrown in for good measure.

Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake is joined on the navigation deck by tech first mate TJ as they steer the podcast ship through the choppy waters of this week's Raw and SmackDown with a sprinkling of Survivor Series chat making its way onto the tapes.

Also See:

Has The Fiend developed the power to transform superstars back to their former gimmicks? Where is Becky Lynch? Could Seth Rollins be about to form a faction with AoP - and does anyone care if he does?

Check out in-depth answers to all of these questions and more, along with thrilling tangents about Peter Ndlovu, Kevin Nolan, the conclusion of Friends and the art of writing best man's speech as the Lock Up crew once again, er, lock up!

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK