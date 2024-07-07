John Cena: WWE legend to retire from in-ring competition at end of 2025

John Cena will retire from in-ring competition with WWE at the end of 2025, bringing an end to a career that has included winning 16 world championships.

Cena appeared at WWE's Money in the Bank event in Toronto on Saturday night to reveal that he would embark on a farewell tour next year.

The 47-year-old said he would wrestle at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber in early 2025 and also at the two-night extravaganza WrestleMania 41, which will be held in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

Cena, who has competed in WWE on a part-time basis since 2018 with his acting career taking off, later said in a press conference that he would work between 30 and 40 dates up to December 2025.

He has headlined WrestleMania five times, including in 2012 and 2013 when he fought Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on both occasions.

Cena last wrestled a singles match in November 2023 against Solo Sikoa although he teamed with The Miz and R-Truth in a six-man tag match against The Judgment Day in April of this year.

Speaking on his farewell tour, Cena said: "I approached the WWE with this idea and they kind of initiated the talks that this would be a great span of time if we were ever going to do it."

He hopes to continue in a non-wrestling capacity with WWE.

Cena's film credits include Trainwreck, The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious 9 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

He has also hosted Saturday Night Live and is currently starring in Peacemaker on HBO.

