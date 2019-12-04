John Morrison re-joins WWE on 'multi-year contract'

John Morrison is back in WWE after an absence of more than eight years

John Morrison has returned to WWE after agreeing a "multi-year contract" with the company he left in 2011.

The 'Guru of Greatness' is a former Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion, Morrison was battling Dolph Ziggler for the United States championship when his WWE run came to an end more than eight years ago.

There had been speculation about Morrison's return for several months and it was confirmed on this week's episode of WWE Backstage, the company's talk show on their United States broadcaster Fox.

On Twitter, Morrison wrote: "Confirmed. I have signed with @WWE - I've never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can't wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business is still fondly remembered by the WWE Universe for his unique and exciting in-ring style, which was influenced by his extensive background in parkour."

Morrison's TV return and brand affiliation are still to be determined but a return program with Ziggler would appear to be the most logical first step.