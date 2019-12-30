WWE Raw: Lana and Bobby Lashley to marry on final Sky Sports episode

Bobby Lashley and Lana will tie the knot on the final Raw on Sky Sports

WWE’s 30-year partnership with Sky Sports ends with a bang tonight – with a wedding live on Raw.

Bobby Lashley and Lana will tie the knot on the final piece of WWE programming on Sky Sports, bringing down the curtain on a partnership which has lasted more than three decades.

WWE was a staple of Sky programming in the early day of the channel and there was WWE on Sky before Sky Sports even existed, with regular action being screened on Sky One and big events on Sky Movies and The Movie Channel.

The world of sports entertainment bows out on Sky in grand style tonight as Lana, who only recently divorced Rusev, becomes Mrs Lashley following her suggestion a fortnight ago that he propose to her.

Following their surprise engagement, The All Mighty and his love decided that they don't want to wait until the new year to tie the knot and will instead say their vows tonight on WWE's final show of 2019, the decade and in Sky Sports history.

Seth Rollins' alliance with AoP has led to plenty of pain for the Raw roster

What next for Rollins' new stable?

Seth Rollins' alliance with AoP is now at full strength, and the formidable three-man unit have plenty of targets in their sights.

Last week, they used the numbers game to their advantage as Rollins challenged Rey Mysterio for the United States championship.

Mysterio won that bout by disqualification but actually lost the title over the Christmas period with Andrade winning the gold at a live event in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Their reign of terror did not end with Mysterio either, with the AoP putting a beatdown on Samoa Joe, who these days occupies the Raw commentary booth, to underline their dominance.