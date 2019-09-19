WWE Lock Up - The Fiend, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman and Becky Lynch

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up team are reunited for a bumper four-man breakdown of Clash of Champions and all of the action from the lively episodes of Raw and SmackDown which followed it.

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined by the tech guy duo of Faz and TJ, and extra special guest Anton Toloui of Sky Sports News is also in the house - and armed with some typically strong opinions.

The crew explore the awesomeness of The Fiend and whether or not the surprise appearance of Bray Wyatt's latest macabre creation 'saved' Clash of Champions, what lies ahead for beaten challengers Randy Orton and Braun Strowman, and if Seth Rollins will lose the Universal title at Hell In A Cell.

The team also discuss the return of Brock Lesnar to SmackDown and the prospect of him dethroning Kofi Kingston for the WWE title when the show debuts on Friday nights next month, which superstars could be pulling double duty between the main roster shows and NXT, and an attempt is made to unpack the pure Attitude Era-mayhem of the Mike and Maria Kanellis storyline.

To have all of this red-hot wrestling chat sent straight from the inner sanctum and into your ears, download the latest episode of the Lock Up!