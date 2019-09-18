Brock Lesnar lays out Kofi Kingston after issuing WWE talent challenge

2:46 Brock Lesnar will face WWE champion Kofi Kingston on the first Friday night live broadcast of SmackDown on Sky Sports on October 4 Brock Lesnar will face WWE champion Kofi Kingston on the first Friday night live broadcast of SmackDown on Sky Sports on October 4

Brock Lesnar gave Kofi Kingston a huge F5 on SmackDown after his challenge for a WWE title shot was accepted.

Kingston retained his title against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions on Sunday night and was in celebratory mood on SmackDown after he and his New Day colleagues despatched the Viper and The Revival in a six-man tag match.

The WWE champion himself picked up the winning pinfall after hitting a Trouble in Paradise on Scott Dawson - but his night did not end there.

After the match, Paul Heyman requested that Big E and Xavier Woods to clear the ring so that Kingston could stand alone to meet The Beast.

Heyman then issued a challenge on behalf of his client for a match between the two when SmackDown moves to its new home on Friday nights on Sky Sports Arena.

Kingston - as a fighting champion - accepted, and the two will do battle on October 4. But that wasn't enough for Lesnar, who dropped Kofi with an earth-shattering F-5.

Harper & Rowan continue trail of destruction

Harper & Rowan continue trail of destruction

Luke Harper's return at Clash of Champions caught everyone by surprise but there is perhaps nothing shocking about what has followed it - alongside Erick Rowan, he last night weaved a path of destruction over two of the biggest names in WWE.

First Daniel Bryan made the point that he knew about Rowan's attempts to maim Roman Reigns all along and that he no longer respected his former tag-team partner - a statement which brought both men to the ring for a beatdown.

Reigns himself sought to intervene but was cut off and also handed a beating, alongside several members of WWE security.

But Bryan got the worst of it - a double crucifix bomb through the commentary desk which left him down and very much out.

Owens to sue McMahon for $25m

Owens to sue McMahon for $25m

Kevin Owens is no longer a WWE employee but that didn't stop him attending SmackDown as a ticket-buying fan last night.

Shane McMahon invited Owens from his position in the stands to the ring, where he was asked to explain his actions in submitting a $25m wrongful termination lawsuit against him.

Owens said it was simply a case of vengeance, and in the terms which would affect McMahon the most, hitting his wallet and his ego.

If the Canadian star is successful in his legal action, he will also enjoy another benefit - getting to personally fire McMahon from WWE.

Gable wrecks Corbin's coronation

Gable wrecks Corbin's coronation

Baron Corbin's coronation as the 2019 King of the Ring was a glorious affair - until he invited his fellow finalist Chad Gable out to share the moment with him.

After several height-related jokes, Gable snapped and wrecked both the King of the Ring set and Corbin himself in a furious attack.

So it seems that while Corbin might have won the battle to become WWE's King, the war between him and Gable will continue for some time yet.