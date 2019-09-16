Shock ending to WWE Clash of Champions as Seth Rollins attacked after main event

Becky Lynch blasts Sasha Banks with a steel chair in their brutal Raw women's championship match

Clash of Champions ended in shocking fashion with a surprise attack on the Universal champion after the event finished.

Seth Rollins was celebrating on the ramp after disposing of Braun Strowman in a brutal defence of his title when the arena lights went out and he was attacked by Bray Wyatt's Fiend.

The Fiend gave Rollins a Sister Abigail and a Mandible Claw in the final seconds of a chaotic Clash in which two WWE titles changed hands.

Rollins and Strowman had lost the Raw tag-team titles to Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode earlier in the evening and that may be Strowman's shot at the main title gone, with Rollins now likely to be challenged by The Fiend.

Kofi Kingston remains on top as the WWE champion following an emotional win over Randy Orton in a long match.

Orton almost had the title won with an RKO but Kingston got his foot on the bottom rope to break the pinfall and when Orton missed with a punt, Kingston hit a Trouble in Paradise to win the match.

1:15 Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode celebrate their championship success over Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode celebrate their championship success over Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

In what will be a strong contender for the match of the night, Becky Lynch retained the Raw women's title in a wild brawl with the returning Sasha Banks.

Banks and Lynch fought all over the arena and used steel chairs on each other but it all came after the champion had accidentally struck the referee, leading to her loss by disqualification but retention of the title under the champions' advantage rule.

1:37 AJ Styles basked in the glory of serving Cedric Alexander a hometown defeat at Clash of Champions AJ Styles basked in the glory of serving Cedric Alexander a hometown defeat at Clash of Champions

The other women's title match on the card was a much shorter affair, with Bayley collecting a quick win after ramming Charlotte Flair's head into an exposed turnbuckle.

After the match, Bayley sprinted to the locker room with her title belt before her nefarious tactics could be revealed.

Erick Rowan defeated Roman Reigns in a brutal no disqualification match filled with weapon spots and in which Luke Harper made a shock return to provide an assist for his former Bludgeon Brothers tag-team partner to pick up the biggest win of his career.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross remain the women's tag-team champions after beating Fire & Desire but there was a title switch in the men's SmackDown division with The Revival dethroning The New Day when Xavier Woods tapped out.

Shinsuke Nakamura retained the Intercontinental title by defeating The Miz and AJ Styles is still the United States champion following his win over Cedric Alexander on the Clash pre-show.