WWE Lock Up - Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Kevin Owens

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up crew are back and so is the traditional intro as the final episodes of Raw and SmackDown before Sunday's pay-per-view event Clash of Champions are assessed.

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined by the greatest double act in sports entertainment digital production today as both Faz and TJ - the latter kitted out in high-quality WWE merch - for a deep dive into all 10 matches scheduled to take place on Sunday night's Sky Sports Box Office event.

Will Sasha Banks capitalise on her red-hot return to the company to take the Raw title from Becky Lynch? Will Randy Orton's recent brilliance be rewarded with another WWE title run? And how will Seth Rollins fare in his first Universal title defence against an opponent not named Brock Lesnar.

To hear the answers to these questions direct from the inner sanctum, hit the download button and let this week's slice of audio goodness fill your ears!