WWE Clash of Champions: Who will emerge victorious on Sunday night?

Ten WWE titles are on the line at Clash of Champions on Sunday night but who will go home with the gold? Sam Petitt takes a look...

Seth Rollins (c) v Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)

You can't help but feel for Braun. He's waited for his moment for a few years now and it's hard to understand how he's held nothing but the Raw tag-team titles.

That said, I think he's going to have a wait a little longer.

A month ago Seth conquered 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to regain Raw's top prize. Where's the logic in him dropping it on Sunday night?

Verdict: Seth Rollins retains the Universal Championship

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c) v Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (Raw tag-team titles)

I'm predicting this one on the presumption it pre-empts Rollins and Strowman's Universal title showdown.

With that lingering in the distance, I can't see how they can co-exist. Surely there'll be some temptation on both sides to inflict some damage on the other in advance.

Roode and Ziggler have been on a hot streak since joining forces and I can see them snaring the red straps here. Rollins and Strowman will have other things on their minds.

Verdict: Roode and Ziggler win the Raw tag-team titles

Kofi Kingston (c) v Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

Since taking the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, Kofi's been riding the crest of a wave among the WWE Universe. But for me, that fire is starting to cool.

I won't be popular for saying this, but I don't feel he's a convincing champion and, to be honest, I'm surprised he's held the title for this long.

The Mania moment was just a reward for his years of service to the WWE, but I don't feel he is the man to lead the way on SmackDown much longer.

Orton wouldn't be my first choice to take over the mantle (Samoa Joe in case you're wondering), but I think The Viper is about to begin his 14th reign as WWE champion.

Verdict: Randy Orton wins the WWE Championship

Bayley (c) v Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Her reunion with Sasha Banks has lit a spark in Bayley.

She was on a road to nowhere and had I been calling this last week, I'd have considered this the rubber match with the most predictable outcome. Now that door has been thrown wide open.

I can see The Hugger seeing off Charlotte here, albeit with interference from Banks.

Verdict: Bayley retains the SmackDown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) v Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)

Sasha has returned with a bang and with Bayley providing back-up, I think she'll take the belt from The Irish Lass Kicker on Sunday night.

It won't be clean and it certainly won't be deserved, but The Boss is going to make a statement.

Verdict: Sasha Banks wins the Raw Women's Championship

AJ Styles v Cedric Alexander (United States Championship)

This should be good.

Only AJ could keep himself among the Raw elite without being in the Universal title picture. Since taking the US title from Ricochet, he's been a venomous heel.

After making his surprise return, Alexander has remained hot property and his opportunity for the US title at Clash of Champions is testament to his superb ability.

It has the makings of a high-flying classic but I think AJ's experience and veteran instinct will prove too much for Alexander to handle.

Verdict: AJ Styles retains the United States Championship

Roman Reigns v Rowan (No DQ)

If this were straight-forward one-on-one contest, then I'd say Roman, end of discussion. But it's not.

With the No DQ stipulation and the fact he has no place on the card, Daniel Bryan has a part to play. What that role will be is another question.

If I were to lay my chips on the table I'd say this is the Bearded One's moment to turn face again.

Verdict: Roman Reigns (with the assist of Bryan)

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) v Fire & Desire (Women's Tag Team Championship)

The pairing of Bliss and Cross has been an overwhelming success and propelled Nikki into a prime spot on the women's roster.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville however, have steadily plodded along without making too much of an impact since the retirement of Paige, but they are talented and their time will come.

I just can't see it being on Sunday.

Verdict: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross retain Women's Tag Team titles

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) v The Miz (Intercontinental Championship)

Quick question: What have the WWE done with Shinsuke Nakamura?

I'm not talking about that low-blower currently masquerading as the Intercontinental champion. I'm talking about The King of Strong Style. The man who electrified arenas. The guy they once held in such high regard that he won the Royal Rumble.

Seriously, I even had to do a web search to find out who he beat to win the Intercontinental title in the first place - it was Finn Balor by the way. He's buried right now and he's taken the IC belt with him.

I don't really like The Miz as a face either - he was the perfect bad guy. That said, he is and will be a far better Intercontinental champion.

Verdict: The Miz wins the Intercontinental Championship

