Sasha Banks: I needed a break after working for seven years straight

Sasha Banks has spoken of the importance of her post-WrestleMania break from WWE.

Banks was absent from WWE television and live events for a period of more than four months after the company's biggest show of the year, at which she and Bayley lost the women's tag-team championships to the IIconics.

There had been speculation in several online news outlets that Banks was taking time off as a protest for that title loss and that she could potentially even leave the company when her contract finished.

Banks has been reunited on-screen with her long-term friend and tag partner Bayley

But that situation did not materialise and Banks has returned with a bang, sparking a multi-layered program among the company's Four Horsewomen faction which has captured the imagination of the fans.

She will also face Raw women's champion Becky Lynch in a title match at Clash of Champions on Sunday night, and Banks feels she has greatly benefited from her time away from the ring.

"I've been doing this for seven years straight, no breaks," Banks said in an interview with The Mac Attack on American radio station WFNZ.

"People need to step back, re-evaluate their lives, take care of their souls, and their minds. I'm back and better than ever. I got myself a championship match on Sunday, so I think I did quite well for myself."