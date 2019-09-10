'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to give a Stunner to AJ Styles on Raw

4:50 AJ Styles was the latest recipient of a Stone Cold Stunner on last night's Raw AJ Styles was the latest recipient of a Stone Cold Stunner on last night's Raw

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin delighted the WWE fans at Madison Square Garden for Raw with a trademark Stunner on AJ Styles.

At the conclusion of the contract signing for the Universal title match at Clash of Champions between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, Styles made his way to the ring - flanked by The OC - to once again protest that it should be him in the title picture and not the Monster Among Men.

Styles might have a point, but he took his protestations too far when he insulted Austin, who was in New York to mediate the contract signing after the previous one ended in a major dust-up.

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

Fortunately on this occasion, the pens had already been put to paper when the fists began to fly, with Strowman wiping out Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at ringside.

That left Styles for Rollins but when he failed to deliver a Stomp, the Texas Rattlesnake was perfectly placed to drop the former WWE champion with a Stunner, to the delight of the Manhattan crowd.

3:04 Sasha Banks resumed her rivalry with Charlotte Flair in an explosive women's tag match against Bayley and Sasha Banks on Raw Sasha Banks resumed her rivalry with Charlotte Flair in an explosive women's tag match against Bayley and Sasha Banks on Raw

Big win for Flair and Lynch

The tag-team collision between the Four Horsewomen lived up to all pre-match expectations with the Raw crowd breaking out into "this is awesome" chants at several points during the match.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair started on the front foot, attacking Bayley and Sasha Banks on their way to the ring, with Flair even reaching for a chair to run the pair off.

When the action got under way in the ring it was fast and furious, with Bayley delivering a memorable Bayley-to-belly on Lynch onto the barricade before a German suplex to Flair, also on the ringside floor.

But it was the SmackDown women's champion who took the decisive pinfall, succumbing to a Natural Selection from Flair after the Queen got her knees up to block a top-rope elbow drop.

2:49 Baron Corbin is now just one win away from becoming 2019 King of the Ring Baron Corbin is now just one win away from becoming 2019 King of the Ring

Corbin books King of the Ring final spot

Baron Corbin's bid to become the latest WWE King of the Ring is fast approaching completion after he overcame Samoa Joe and Ricochet in a triple-threat semi-final on Raw.

Corbin was incensed that he was not given a bye following Joe and Ricochet's double pin last week but recovered from that temper tantrum to progress to the final, which will take place at Clash of Champions on Sunday night.

Joe had Corbin in a long Coquina Clutch which was broken up by a Ricochet dive but the former Constable recovered, and stole the pin after Ricochet had dropped Joe with a 630.

Corbin will now face the winner of the SmackDown semi-final, which takes place tonight and is between Elias and Chad Gable.