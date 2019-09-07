QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the WWE Intercontinental title

Steve Austin's name is on the illustrious list of former Intercontinental champions

The Intercontinental championship turned 40 years old this week - so we're celebrating its birthday with a 15-question trivia bonanza.

In 1979, the then-WWWF (that's the World Wide Wrestling Federation) minted a secondary title to give competitors just a slight notch below the main event something on which to focus.

The list of previous title holders reads like a who's who of WWE (and WWF) greats and its lineage has been a star-studded one for the past four decades.

But how well do you know that lineage? Take our test to find out!