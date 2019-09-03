WWE Raw: Bayley turns heel with vicious steel chair attack on Becky Lynch

2:59 Following the first-ever women's champions showcase, SmackDown women's champion Bayley sided with long-time friend Sasha Banks and shockingly attacked Raw women's champion Becky Lynch Following the first-ever women's champions showcase, SmackDown women's champion Bayley sided with long-time friend Sasha Banks and shockingly attacked Raw women's champion Becky Lynch

Bayley's days as a WWE fan favourite came to an emphatic end on last night's Raw as she attacked Becky Lynch with a chair.

Lynch and Bayley had found themselves on the same team as the Raw and SmackDown women's champions paired up to take on the WWE women's tag champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in Raw's main event.

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

The match ended when Sasha Banks - who had been at ringside after her title challenge to Lynch for Clash of Champions was accepted earlier in the show - laid out the Irish star with a steel chair.

Such brutality has become a common theme with Banks following her return after a four-month post-WrestleMania hiatus and it was no shock to see Bayley take the chair from her and stop the assault.

1:25 After Raw went off the air, The Hugger and The Boss embraced as they took glee in the sight of Becky Lynch crawling away following their attack After Raw went off the air, The Hugger and The Boss embraced as they took glee in the sight of Becky Lynch crawling away following their attack

But then came the twist - with Lynch grounded, Bayley took over chair shot duty and got in several huge hits of her own, as Banks watched on with a smile.

2:55 Bray Wyatt and good friends Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus the Pig Boy and others return to “Firefly Fun House” to address rumours of a potential Universal title match Bray Wyatt and good friends Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus the Pig Boy and others return to “Firefly Fun House” to address rumours of a potential Universal title match

Wyatt: I'll see you in Hell

In perhaps the most controversial Firefly Fun House to date, Bray Wyatt left his followers with a departing macabre message: "I'll see you in Hell."

The edition also included another appearance from the Vince McMahon-styled devil, who threatened to fire Wyatt before he gave him some money to eat.

Wyatt also briefly mentioned Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, saying "in another life, they took something very dear from me", a comment which will fuel further speculation that Wyatt could be involved in a Universal title match soon.

1:30 WWE referee John Cone delivered the official ruling on the earlier Ricochet-Samoa Joe King of the Ring tournament bout, to the dismay of Baron Corbin WWE referee John Cone delivered the official ruling on the earlier Ricochet-Samoa Joe King of the Ring tournament bout, to the dismay of Baron Corbin

Triple threat in King of the Ring semis

The Raw semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament will be a triple threat match next week after a strange finish to one of Monday's quarter-finals.

Baron Corbin's victory was clear-cut - he survived an impressive performance by Cedric Alexander - which also included a remarkable Michinoku Driver on the much bigger man - to take the win with an End of Days.

But the conclusion to the match between Samoa Joe and Ricochet was somewhat cloudier, with both men draping an arm across the other after a Coquina Clutch on the top turnbuckle ended with both men slamming to the mat.

Corbin felt this should have meant a clear path to the finals but the message from WWE management was that instead it will be a three-way bout on next week's show.

4:32 As Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman prepared to sign a Universal title match contract for Clash of Champions, The OC interrupted to present the case for AJ Styles as a challenger As Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman prepared to sign a Universal title match contract for Clash of Champions, The OC interrupted to present the case for AJ Styles as a challenger

Trouble for Rollins and Strowman?

The contract signing for the Universal title match between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions did not pass without incident, when The OC arrived to present the claim that AJ Styles was a more deserving opponent for the champ than Strowman.

Styles tore up the contract, leading to a mass brawl between all five men and an impromptu match between the tag-team champions and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Rollins & Strowman used a unique combination of speed and strength to claim the victory but the chemistry faltered beyond that, however, as Strowman inadvertently trucked Rollins in a post-match scrum, leading to a combined beating from the full OC and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, who will challenge for the belts at Clash of Champions.