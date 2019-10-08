Tyson Fury involved in huge brawl on WWE Raw

4:58 Boxing champion Tyson Fury and WWE superstar Braun Strowman were involved in a huge pull-apart brawl on Raw Boxing champion Tyson Fury and WWE superstar Braun Strowman were involved in a huge pull-apart brawl on Raw

Tyson Fury's appearance on WWE Raw ended in a huge brawl as he and Braun Strowman were separated by security.

Fury was invited onto the show after he had almost come to blows with Strowman on SmackDown last Friday night, an event which he was attending with members of his family.

1:00 After Raw went off air and Tyson Fury had come face to face with Braun Strowman, the Gypsy King delivered a devastating punch combination to Cesaro After Raw went off air and Tyson Fury had come face to face with Braun Strowman, the Gypsy King delivered a devastating punch combination to Cesaro

And there was another head-to-head between the two giants last night too, with things reaching a boiling point when Fury taunted Strowman about the lack of heavyweight title victories in his career.

That proved too much for WWE's 'Monster Among Men', who began to attack Fury before being held back by several members of the company's in-house security team.

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

Both men fought to evade the security, and did on several occasions, leading to several members of the men's roster to emerge from the dressing room and keep them apart.

There is growing speculation that Fury and Strowman could have a wrestling match, perhaps as soon as the October 31 event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, which is live on Sky Sports Box Office.