Euro 2024 began on Friday in Germany; the incident took place in the St. Pauli district of Hamburg on Sunday afternoon, shortly before Poland are set to face Netherlands at the nearby Volksparkstadion at 2pm; around 40,000 supporters have been in Hamburg peacefully

Police shoot person after being threatened with axe at Euro 2024

Hamburg Police have confirmed they shot a person who threatened them with a pickaxe and an "incendiary device" near where Netherlands fans have gathered ahead of their Euro 2024 match.

The incident took place in the St Pauli district of Hamburg on Sunday afternoon, shortly before Poland are set to face Netherlands at the nearby Volksparkstadion at 2pm.

A statement from the Hamburg Police read: "At St Pauli there is currently a major police operation. According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment."

Around 40,000 supporters have been in Hamburg peacefully with the incident occurring around the time when Dutch fans were marching to the stadium.

