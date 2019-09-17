WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show

2:10 We've picked out the biggest and best wrestling moves from Monday Night Raw We've picked out the biggest and best wrestling moves from Monday Night Raw

Baron Corbin won the King of the Ring, Kane was back in a title picture and The Fiend conquered all on an action-packed episode of Raw.

The red brand squeezed plenty into its 180 minutes of Monday night action, with Rusev back in the ring - in controversial circumstances - the civil war continuing to rage among the Four Horsewomen and Seth Rollins being dragged into a Hell In A Cell match with the man in the Firefly Fun House.

