WWE Raw: Kane attacked by The Fiend as Bray Wyatt's reign of terror continues

Kane's glorious return to Raw was cut short by The Fiend as Bray Wyatt's macabre creation continued his reign of terror.

Kane - who is currently the major of Knox County, Tennessee - delighted the fans in the county seat of that constituency, Knoxville, when he came to the rescue of Universal champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins was on the receiving end of a five-against-one beatdown after his match against Robert Roode had been interrupted by his tag-team partner Dolph Ziggler.

That also brought out all three members of The OC, who gave Rollins both a Styles Clash and a Magic Killer before the Big Red Machine made his appearance and cleaned house.

The cheers from the crowd had barely subsided when the arena lights went out and The Fiend appeared behind Kane, taking him down with a Mandible Claw to add his name to the list of legends which have been his victims.

Rollins, beaten and cowering in the corner, then had The Fiend stare him down, the words of Bray Wyatt from earlier in the night almost certainly front and centre in his memory: "See you in Hell".

Corbin crowned King of the Ring

Baron Corbin is the King of the Ring, and while his victory is one many people predicted at the start of the tournament, he had to dig deep to defeat Chad Gable and take the throne.

Gable emerges from the competition with his own reputation enhanced despite losing the final to Corbin; the match was excellent and packed with intensity.

Corbin took the win with a picture-perfect End of Days - a finisher which has defeated everyone who has received it - and will now enjoy a full 'coronation' on tonight's SmackDown.

More chaos for the Horsewomen

Sasha Banks technically beat Becky Lynch at Clash of Champions but the DQ victory meant she did not pick up the belt, while Bayley remains SmackDown women's champion after her morally dubious win over Charlotte Flair at the Clash.

The pair were again in tag-team action on Raw, recording an impressive win over women's champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, although a knee injury to Bliss was very much a factor.

After the match, Lynch and Flair arrived and the steel chairs flew. With Bayley taken out by Flair, Lynch went toe-to-toe with Banks before issuing a challenge to her heated rival - face me in the Cell at Hell In A Cell next month...