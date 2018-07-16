WATCH: Best of WWE Extreme Rules - the highlights from Sunday's Box Office event

WWE's latest Box Office event Extreme Rules lived up to its name on Sunday night with plenty of hard-hitting moments.

At its white-hot, molten lava centre was the small matter of Kevin Owens taking on Braun Strowman - inside a steel cage.

The Monster Among Men set his briefcase, and endless desire for wanton property destruction, to one side to place poor old KO firmly in his sights, the target framed by walls of punishing steel.

The contest had plenty of brutality and ended with an exclamation mark of agony for Owens, who plunged to his doom in the style of Mankind on the Hell In a Cell 20 years ago.

It would not have been Extreme Rules without an extreme rules match, and Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax duly obliged with the kind of weapon-based mayhem of which Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman would have nodded their approval.

But don't just take our word for it - click on the video above to see the catastrophic compilation of carnage unfold!