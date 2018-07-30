British wrestler Xia Brookside joins WWE women's Mae Young Classic tournament

Leicester's Xia Brookside, 19, will take part in this year's Mae Young Classic (picture: Robyn Goding)

Xia Brookside has become the fourth British entrant in this year's Mae Young Classic - and the youngest competitor to enter so far.

The 19-year-old, who is the son of former British professional wrestler and highly-respected NXT trainer Robbie Brookside, joins Tegan Nox, Jinny and Isla Dawn on the draw sheet for the summer tournament.

Brookside, who was born in Leicester, is already a decorated champion, having battled all over the globe while capturing titles and winning tournaments.

She specialises in classic British grappling techniques, but also brings a hard-hitting influence from her experiences competing in Japan.

Also confirmed as joining the event are veteran Ashley Rayne and Georgia native Priscilla Kelly, who is renowned on the United States independent circuit for licking and biting her opponents.

No dates have been confirmed for the early rounds of this year's Mae Young Classic but the final will take place on the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view, live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 28.