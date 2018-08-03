WWE Sky Sports Lock Up: Jeff Jarrett talks about his Hall of Fame induction and much more

Jeff Jarrett joined the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast this week to discuss his Hall of Fame induction and long career in pro wrestling in an exclusive interview.

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake and Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge were joined in the studio by Jarrett to discuss his long career in both WWE and WCW and the moment he was confirmed as being honoured at WrestleMania weekend in April.

Jefferson was also joined by producer TJ and Anton Toloui as they broke down another eventful week in WWE in typically irreverent style.

There was a long conversation about the controversial choice to add Charlotte Flair to the SmackDown women's title match between Becky Lynch and Carmella at SummerSlam, and a lengthy look at the Brock Lesnar situation and storyline on Raw.

The boys also threw around some ideas concerning Ronda Rousey and the likely formation of a women's tag team division, potentially in time for October's Evolution pay-per-view.

