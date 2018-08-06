Diamond Dallas Page: Adam Cole can be next Shawn Michaels

Adam Cole has the potential to have a WWE career like Shawn Michaels, according to Diamond Dallas Page

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has compared current NXT North American champion Adam Cole to Shawn Michaels.

In an iconic career that spanned more than 25 years, Michaels is regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time.

Since his retirement eight years ago, such superstars as Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles have been burdened with the tag of being 'the next Shawn Michaels'.

DDP believes Cole has the attributes to become a huge star in WWE and having a similar career to Michaels, alongside whom Cole is currently working in the company's development territory NXT.

Speaking to TSN 1050 Toronto, DDP said: "You look at a guy like Adam Cole, you know, they're comparing him to Shawn Michaels - that's who he could be down the line.

"To say he's Shawn Michaels right now would be to say some of these young kids in the NBA have to ability to be Michael Jordan, you know.

"But he really does have the ability, the work ethic, the knowledge. He's gonna be just a huge superstar up in the WWE, and he's getting to work with Shawn Michaels down there (in NXT) as well."