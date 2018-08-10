VOTE: Your favourite WWE moment of the week

The New Day were involved in a superb match against The Bar on SmackDown

There was plenty of WWE action in and out of the ring this week - and we want to know which bit you liked best.

There were several great matches, with Ronda Rousey making her debut Raw in-ring appearance with a victory over Alicia Fox and The New Day winning a SummerSlam title shot against the Bludgeon Brothers by beating The Bar.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair combined to take down The IIconics and there was plenty of mayhem away from the squared circle with The Miz and Daniel Bryan, and Braun Strowman laying waste to the Kevin Owens Show set.

There was also an emotionally-charged interview with Paul Heyman in which he suggested his partnership with Universal champion Brock Lesnar may be at an end.

But which was your favourite moment? Let us know by voting below...