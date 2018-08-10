WWE News

News

VOTE: Your favourite WWE moment of the week

Last Updated: 10/08/18 9:22am

The New Day were involved in a superb match against The Bar on SmackDown
The New Day were involved in a superb match against The Bar on SmackDown

There was plenty of WWE action in and out of the ring this week - and we want to know which bit you liked best.

There were several great matches, with Ronda Rousey making her debut Raw in-ring appearance with a victory over Alicia Fox and The New Day winning a SummerSlam title shot against the Bludgeon Brothers by beating The Bar.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair combined to take down The IIconics and there was plenty of mayhem away from the squared circle with The Miz and Daniel Bryan, and Braun Strowman laying waste to the Kevin Owens Show set.

There was also an emotionally-charged interview with Paul Heyman in which he suggested his partnership with Universal champion Brock Lesnar may be at an end.

But which was your favourite moment? Let us know by voting below...

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Sky Sports Lock Up

SummerSlam build-up continues

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Pass

Watch the Premier League for just £7.99.

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

©2018 Sky UK