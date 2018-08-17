Miz v Daniel Bryan: Why their SummerSlam showdown means so much

It's been a match in the making for several years and at SummerSlam this Sunday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, Daniel Bryan finally gets his hands on The Miz.

Ahead of that contest, we take a look at their rivalry which spans almost a decade...

In 2010, Bryan debuted in NXT as one of eight developmental wrestlers in a class that also included the likes of Wade Barrett and Heath Slater.

Each of the rookies was assigned a mentor to guide them through their development and Bryan's mentor was none other than The Miz.

Their alliance would not last long, though, with Miz attacking Bryan on the inaugural episode of NXT, claiming he had been disrespected by his 'protégé'.

Shortly before his short-term release from WWE, Bryan would have his shot at redemption, defeating his former mentor.

Later in the year, though, the leader of the Yes! Movement returned to the WWE at Survivor Series, replacing an unimpressed Miz in Team WWE for their clash with Nexus. As you'd expect, the then-United States Champion did not take kindly to being snubbed and promptly attacked Bryan, causing his elimination from the contest.

It kick-started another feud between the duo, culminating with Bryan taking the US title at Night of Champions and successfully retaining it after Miz invoked his rematch clause.

Despite their singles careers moving in different directions, the pair actually accomplished similar feats over the following years, each winning the Intercontinental and tag team titles, and both successfully cashing in Money in the Bank contracts.

After Bryan's forced retirement in 2016 things began to brew once more when Miz started adopting, albeit in a very cynical fashion, his signature Yes! Kicks, often taking opportunities to taunt the Bearded One and the WWE Universe.

The rivalry returned in earnest when Bryan was appointed General Manager of SmackDown and although a physical feud was not possible, the bad blood between the pair continually simmered.

Every decision the GM made concerning the A-Lister carried some modicum of revenge for Miz's mockery of Bryan's retirement.

As the blue brand's leader, Bryan had the power to book Miz in to matches against his wishes, including pitting both he and his wife Maryse in a mixed tag-team match against John Cena and Daniel's sister-in-law Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33.

Now back as an active member of the WWE roster, Bryan has years of pent-up frustration to take out on The Miz.

With a fan favourite up against one the best heels in WWE, Bryan v The Miz is rightfully among the headline bouts on Sunday.