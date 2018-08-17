Ronda Rousey: I'm not finished article in WWE locker room

2:20 Ronda Rousey spoke exclusively to Sky Sports about her preparations for SummerSlam Ronda Rousey spoke exclusively to Sky Sports about her preparations for SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey has admitted she is not the finished article in WWE and is "nowhere near the level" of some of her fellow competitors.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports at the unveiling of a mural in her honour in New York City, the former UFC champion says she is continuing to learn pro wrestling but that she is some way off the standard of the elite performers.

Rousey faces Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night, for the Raw women's title in what is only her fourth televised WWE match.

"Its been absolutely fantastic, I've been learning a lot every single every day," she said. "I'm still nowhere near the level of everyone else but they've all been fantastic in helping me learn all the time.

"It's a real team effort and you can really lean on the more experienced women in the locker room to make sure we get the best out of each other."

Rousey's commitment to training for WWE is such that Triple H recalled a time when she had to be physically stopped from training after several hours of doing so while suffering from food poisoning.

"I go until someone tells me to stop," she said. "I need that for training and for when I compete. I was always taught to keep going until someone tells me to stop and when I've done enough.

"My mom was a world champion at judo and also a doctor of psychology so she was really good at telling me to keep going.

"I'm past those times and it's probably a good thing that Triple H doesn't have to drag me out of the ring and tell me to stop training when I have food poisoning and I've turned green."