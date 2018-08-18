Daniel Bryan says he could sign new WWE contract this weekend

Daniel Bryan says he could sign a new contract with WWE by the end of the weekend.

There has been speculation that Bryan's current deal will expire at the end of August, and the 37-year-old would be highly sought after if he did decide to move on to new pastures.

Bryan says he unquestionably would have left WWE if he had not been medically cleared to compete due to his concussion-related injuries.

But with a huge SummerSlam match against The Miz scheduled for Sunday night, Bryan is confident he will agree terms with the company on a new deal.

"I like to keep my cards pretty close to my chest," he said. "Lots of people would like me to stay and lots of people would like to see me go elsewhere.

"I'd say there is a very, very high percentage that I will re-sign with WWE. It might even be that I sign with WWE by the end of this weekend, who knows."

Bryan is much clearer on whether he would have left if his deal had expired while he was still 'medically retired', although there may have been a complication.

"I'd have been gone," he said. "But what we just found out recently is that WWE has an option year so that could have kicked in too."